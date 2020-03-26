All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
1309 Kenilworth
1309 Kenilworth

1309 Kenilworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Kenilworth Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1309 Kenilworth Available 03/09/20 COMING SOON! Are you looking for a 3 bedroom home? - Well here it is!
This 3 bedroom home is just waiting for you to come tour.

Fill out a guest card and one of our agents will give you a tour!

(RLNE5307583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Kenilworth have any available units?
1309 Kenilworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1309 Kenilworth currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Kenilworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Kenilworth pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Kenilworth is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Kenilworth offer parking?
No, 1309 Kenilworth does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Kenilworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Kenilworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Kenilworth have a pool?
No, 1309 Kenilworth does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Kenilworth have accessible units?
No, 1309 Kenilworth does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Kenilworth have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Kenilworth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Kenilworth have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Kenilworth does not have units with air conditioning.
