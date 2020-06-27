All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated August 1 2019 at 8:33 PM

1216 Bicycle Court

1216 Bicycle Court · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Bicycle Court, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy access to I-85, CaroMont Regional Medical Center, shopping, dining and more! Features include crown molding, wood laminate floors, and stainless steel appliances. The eat-in kitchen with a pantry has a pass-through into the family room with a fireplace. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a shower.Floor(s): 2Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! Base rent excludes charges for optional services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Bicycle Court have any available units?
1216 Bicycle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Bicycle Court have?
Some of 1216 Bicycle Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Bicycle Court currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Bicycle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Bicycle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Bicycle Court is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Bicycle Court offer parking?
No, 1216 Bicycle Court does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Bicycle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Bicycle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Bicycle Court have a pool?
No, 1216 Bicycle Court does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Bicycle Court have accessible units?
No, 1216 Bicycle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Bicycle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Bicycle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
