1216 Bicycle Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Easy access to I-85, CaroMont Regional Medical Center, shopping, dining and more! Features include crown molding, wood laminate floors, and stainless steel appliances. The eat-in kitchen with a pantry has a pass-through into the family room with a fireplace. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a shower.Floor(s): 2Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! Base rent excludes charges for optional services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.