All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 121 Patrick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
121 Patrick Street
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:16 PM

121 Patrick Street

121 Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

121 Patrick Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 1BR/1BA Garage Apartment Available for Rent in Gastonia!

This home is equipped with a stove.
This home does not have Central A/C and it will be tenant responsibility to provide window units and a fridge.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Professionally managed by SRP Management!

Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $150.00 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)

Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Patrick Street have any available units?
121 Patrick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Patrick Street have?
Some of 121 Patrick Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Patrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Patrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Patrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Patrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 Patrick Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 Patrick Street offers parking.
Does 121 Patrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Patrick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Patrick Street have a pool?
No, 121 Patrick Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Patrick Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Patrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Patrick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Patrick Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College