121 Patrick Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 1BR/1BA Garage Apartment Available for Rent in Gastonia!



This home is equipped with a stove.

This home does not have Central A/C and it will be tenant responsibility to provide window units and a fridge.



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Professionally managed by SRP Management!



Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $150.00 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)



Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.