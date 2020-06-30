1069 Bolivia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, nearly new, and with everything a modern lifestyle demands! With all appliances you see included, moving in has never been easier. Designed to inspire your inner chef, the beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sleek dark cabinetry to store all of your cooking utensils. Your home becomes THE spot for celebrations as you host unforgettable get-togethers in the open layout living space. Relax in the grand master suite with cathedral ceilings, plenty of space, and a tranquil private bath. The attached garage and numerous large closets throughout means you are never short on storage. Schedule your exclusive home tour before this opportunity slips away!