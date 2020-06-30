All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1069 Bolivia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1069 Bolivia Dr
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:00 AM

1069 Bolivia Dr

1069 Bolivia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1069 Bolivia Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, nearly new, and with everything a modern lifestyle demands! With all appliances you see included, moving in has never been easier. Designed to inspire your inner chef, the beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sleek dark cabinetry to store all of your cooking utensils. Your home becomes THE spot for celebrations as you host unforgettable get-togethers in the open layout living space. Relax in the grand master suite with cathedral ceilings, plenty of space, and a tranquil private bath. The attached garage and numerous large closets throughout means you are never short on storage. Schedule your exclusive home tour before this opportunity slips away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Bolivia Dr have any available units?
1069 Bolivia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1069 Bolivia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Bolivia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Bolivia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1069 Bolivia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1069 Bolivia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1069 Bolivia Dr offers parking.
Does 1069 Bolivia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 Bolivia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Bolivia Dr have a pool?
No, 1069 Bolivia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1069 Bolivia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1069 Bolivia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Bolivia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1069 Bolivia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1069 Bolivia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1069 Bolivia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College