Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1050 New Beginnings Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1050 New Beginnings Ave

1050 New Beginnings Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1050 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78712e004a ----
1050 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia 28052

Currently Accepting Holding Fees For Upcoming Units. Next available unit 2/1/2018.

This Newly Renovated Apartment Features:

* Freshly Painted Walls
* Living Room
* Updated Light Fixtures
* Spacious Rooms
* Kitchen Appliances Included for Your Comfort!!
* Backyard and Water Included!

Come View The Lovely Apartment Minutes From i-85 and Shopping Centers. To Schedule a Viewing or to Submit an Application Feel Free to Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com

( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 New Beginnings Ave have any available units?
1050 New Beginnings Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1050 New Beginnings Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1050 New Beginnings Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 New Beginnings Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1050 New Beginnings Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1050 New Beginnings Ave offer parking?
No, 1050 New Beginnings Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1050 New Beginnings Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 New Beginnings Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 New Beginnings Ave have a pool?
No, 1050 New Beginnings Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1050 New Beginnings Ave have accessible units?
No, 1050 New Beginnings Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 New Beginnings Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 New Beginnings Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 New Beginnings Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1050 New Beginnings Ave has units with air conditioning.
