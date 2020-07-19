Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78712e004a ----

1050 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia 28052



Currently Accepting Holding Fees For Upcoming Units. Next available unit 2/1/2018.



This Newly Renovated Apartment Features:



* Freshly Painted Walls

* Living Room

* Updated Light Fixtures

* Spacious Rooms

* Kitchen Appliances Included for Your Comfort!!

* Backyard and Water Included!



Come View The Lovely Apartment Minutes From i-85 and Shopping Centers. To Schedule a Viewing or to Submit an Application Feel Free to Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com



( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)