All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1024 West 7th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1024 West 7th Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1024 West 7th Avenue

1024 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1024 7th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12 MO LEASE EXECUTED BY 05/30/2020**

Come see what this updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 888 sq ft home located in Gastonia has to offer. The front of the home features a covered front porch to welcome guests. Step inside and enjoy the recently updated home. Updates include new flooring through out, fresh paint and fixtures. Kitchen to include new stainless steel appliances for the new tenant. Like it, love it, gotta have it?

Schedule a tour at 877.751.1677 and apply right now at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but not more than two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 West 7th Avenue have any available units?
1024 West 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 West 7th Avenue have?
Some of 1024 West 7th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 West 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1024 West 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 West 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 West 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1024 West 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1024 West 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1024 West 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 West 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 West 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1024 West 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1024 West 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1024 West 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 West 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 West 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College