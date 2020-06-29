1024 West 7th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12 MO LEASE EXECUTED BY 05/30/2020**



Come see what this updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 888 sq ft home located in Gastonia has to offer. The front of the home features a covered front porch to welcome guests. Step inside and enjoy the recently updated home. Updates include new flooring through out, fresh paint and fixtures. Kitchen to include new stainless steel appliances for the new tenant. Like it, love it, gotta have it?



Schedule a tour at 877.751.1677 and apply right now at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but not more than two months rent**