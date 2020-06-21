All apartments in Gastonia
102 East Bradley Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:42 PM

102 East Bradley Avenue

102 East Bradley Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1904334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances. Deck and spacious backyard. Contact us to schedule a viewing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 East Bradley Avenue have any available units?
102 East Bradley Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 102 East Bradley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 East Bradley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 East Bradley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 East Bradley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 102 East Bradley Avenue offer parking?
No, 102 East Bradley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 102 East Bradley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 East Bradley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 East Bradley Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 East Bradley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 East Bradley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 East Bradley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 East Bradley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 East Bradley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 East Bradley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 East Bradley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
