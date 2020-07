Amenities

Available 04/06/20 Newly renovate home on Old York Road - Property Id: 253169



Great Location!

-10 minutes or less to Walmart, Grocery Stores and 1-85

-NEW A/C unit ready for the summer

-ALL rooms renovated

-NEW kitchen

-New Bathroom

-Washer/dryer included

Home will be available in early April, updated pictures coming soon.

Home has

2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Large Backyard! with shed for extra storage.(Countertops and paint touchups to be completed prior to move in.)$400 Deposit required and renters insurance upon move in.

**For the safety of everyone during these times video tour will uploaded, showings can be scheduled after application received. Thank You

