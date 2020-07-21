116 Buena Vale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

3 bedroom Ranch with large fenced back yard in Gastonia and minutes from Lake Wylie! - Easy living on one level! Cute RANCH on a large, private treed lot with welcoming front porch, rear deck, and fenced backyard. Storage shed included! Bright Living Room has attractive wood laminate floors. The kitchen offers loads of storage & prep space, breakfast bar + dining area, refrigerator included. The Master has an en-suite bath and pretty backyard views. 2 secondary BRs & full bath. Country-like setting, just minutes to all the new shopping & dining in Lake Wylie.



(RLNE5269079)