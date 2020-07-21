All apartments in Gaston County
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

116 Buena Vale Drive

116 Buena Vale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Buena Vale Drive, Gaston County, NC 28056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom Ranch with large fenced back yard in Gastonia and minutes from Lake Wylie! - Easy living on one level! Cute RANCH on a large, private treed lot with welcoming front porch, rear deck, and fenced backyard. Storage shed included! Bright Living Room has attractive wood laminate floors. The kitchen offers loads of storage & prep space, breakfast bar + dining area, refrigerator included. The Master has an en-suite bath and pretty backyard views. 2 secondary BRs & full bath. Country-like setting, just minutes to all the new shopping & dining in Lake Wylie.

(RLNE5269079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Buena Vale Drive have any available units?
116 Buena Vale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
Is 116 Buena Vale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Buena Vale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Buena Vale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 116 Buena Vale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 116 Buena Vale Drive offer parking?
No, 116 Buena Vale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 116 Buena Vale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Buena Vale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Buena Vale Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Buena Vale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Buena Vale Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Buena Vale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Buena Vale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Buena Vale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Buena Vale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Buena Vale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
