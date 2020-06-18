621 Eppsfield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brand New! Be the first to live in this gorgeous home in Fuquay! Large open concept living room, kitchen, breakfast room and separate dining room. First floor study/office with French doors. EVP floors throughout the main. Kitchen features a walk-in panty, quartz countertops and SS appliances. Second floor features a large loft and spacious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Laundry room on the 2nd floor with new washer/dryer. Smart home technology.