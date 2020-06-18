All apartments in Fuquay-Varina
621 Eppsfield Lane
621 Eppsfield Lane

621 Eppsfield Ln · No Longer Available
Location

621 Eppsfield Ln, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand New! Be the first to live in this gorgeous home in Fuquay! Large open concept living room, kitchen, breakfast room and separate dining room. First floor study/office with French doors. EVP floors throughout the main. Kitchen features a walk-in panty, quartz countertops and SS appliances. Second floor features a large loft and spacious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Laundry room on the 2nd floor with new washer/dryer. Smart home technology.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Eppsfield Lane have any available units?
621 Eppsfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuquay-Varina, NC.
Is 621 Eppsfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
621 Eppsfield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Eppsfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 621 Eppsfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuquay-Varina.
Does 621 Eppsfield Lane offer parking?
No, 621 Eppsfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 621 Eppsfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Eppsfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Eppsfield Lane have a pool?
No, 621 Eppsfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 621 Eppsfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 621 Eppsfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Eppsfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Eppsfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Eppsfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Eppsfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
