933 Central Park Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Low maintenance living in this 2-story townhome in Davidson! The rental is within walking distance to shopping and restaurants and biking distance to Downtown Davidson. Fresh paint and new carpet upstairs in June 2019! Main level has Bamboo hardwoods, open Great Room with fireplace and granite Computer Niche, Dining area, Half Bath and Kitchen that has a pantry, stainless appliances and granite counters. Upper level features 2 Bedrooms that share a full bathroom and Master Suite with garden tub and dual sink vanity. Enjoy the Rear Patio and community courtyard outside your front door! Attached 1-Car Garage and 1 Parking Space. HOA maintains the exterior and the tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.