Davidson, NC
933 Central Park Circle
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

933 Central Park Circle

933 Central Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

933 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Low maintenance living in this 2-story townhome in Davidson! The rental is within walking distance to shopping and restaurants and biking distance to Downtown Davidson. Fresh paint and new carpet upstairs in June 2019! Main level has Bamboo hardwoods, open Great Room with fireplace and granite Computer Niche, Dining area, Half Bath and Kitchen that has a pantry, stainless appliances and granite counters. Upper level features 2 Bedrooms that share a full bathroom and Master Suite with garden tub and dual sink vanity. Enjoy the Rear Patio and community courtyard outside your front door! Attached 1-Car Garage and 1 Parking Space. HOA maintains the exterior and the tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Central Park Circle have any available units?
933 Central Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 933 Central Park Circle have?
Some of 933 Central Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Central Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
933 Central Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Central Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Central Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 933 Central Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 933 Central Park Circle offers parking.
Does 933 Central Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Central Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Central Park Circle have a pool?
No, 933 Central Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 933 Central Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 933 Central Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Central Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Central Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Central Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Central Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
