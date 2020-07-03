917 Concord Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Spacious Ranch House with Workshop Near Davidson College - A very well maintained ranch features 3 bedrooms with carpet, 2 baths, a foyer, living room & dining room with parquet flooring, kitchen with pantry, family room with carpet and wood burning fireplace, huge bonus room with carpet for game room, office, etc., fenced backyard and workshop with electrical service. All on a .52 acre lot with trees Davidson City rules and restrictions apply. NO HOA. Central Air and Gas Heat. No Smoking Allowed. Pets are conditional.



