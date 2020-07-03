All apartments in Davidson
917 Concord Rd.
917 Concord Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

917 Concord Rd

917 Concord Road · No Longer Available
Location

917 Concord Road, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
carpet
Spacious Ranch House with Workshop Near Davidson College - A very well maintained ranch features 3 bedrooms with carpet, 2 baths, a foyer, living room & dining room with parquet flooring, kitchen with pantry, family room with carpet and wood burning fireplace, huge bonus room with carpet for game room, office, etc., fenced backyard and workshop with electrical service. All on a .52 acre lot with trees Davidson City rules and restrictions apply. NO HOA. Central Air and Gas Heat. No Smoking Allowed. Pets are conditional.

(RLNE5685183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 917 Concord Rd have any available units?
917 Concord Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 917 Concord Rd have?
Some of 917 Concord Rd's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Concord Rd currently offering any rent specials?
917 Concord Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Concord Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Concord Rd is pet friendly.
Does 917 Concord Rd offer parking?
No, 917 Concord Rd does not offer parking.
Does 917 Concord Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Concord Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Concord Rd have a pool?
No, 917 Concord Rd does not have a pool.
Does 917 Concord Rd have accessible units?
No, 917 Concord Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Concord Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Concord Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Concord Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 Concord Rd has units with air conditioning.

