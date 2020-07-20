All apartments in Davidson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72

872 Southwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

872 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 Available 04/01/19 Penthouse Waterfront Condo in Davidson - 3BR/2BA Penthouse Waterfront Condo in Davidson! Great views of Lake Norman! Features Open Floorplan with Hardwood floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wet Bar, and attic storage. Neutral paint throughout. New windows. MBR has triple windows overlooking the lake. Community Dock/Pier, Lake, Pool, Recreation Area, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails and is very convenient to I-77, shopping, restaurants. New Windows, new refrigerator. Water/Trash included! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet weight limit 25lbs & under per HOA. Available 4/1/19 could possibly be available sooner with notice.

(RLNE3489077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 have any available units?
872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 have?
Some of 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 currently offering any rent specials?
872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 is pet friendly.
Does 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 offer parking?
No, 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 does not offer parking.
Does 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 have a pool?
Yes, 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 has a pool.
Does 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 have accessible units?
No, 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 have units with dishwashers?
No, 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 have units with air conditioning?
No, 872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 does not have units with air conditioning.
