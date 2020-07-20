Amenities

872 Southwest Drive Building 6 - Unit #72 Available 04/01/19 Penthouse Waterfront Condo in Davidson - 3BR/2BA Penthouse Waterfront Condo in Davidson! Great views of Lake Norman! Features Open Floorplan with Hardwood floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wet Bar, and attic storage. Neutral paint throughout. New windows. MBR has triple windows overlooking the lake. Community Dock/Pier, Lake, Pool, Recreation Area, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails and is very convenient to I-77, shopping, restaurants. New Windows, new refrigerator. Water/Trash included! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet weight limit 25lbs & under per HOA. Available 4/1/19 could possibly be available sooner with notice.



