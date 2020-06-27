All apartments in Davidson
Davidson, NC
866 Concord Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

866 Concord Road

866 Concord Road · No Longer Available
Location

866 Concord Road, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick RANCH in the heart of Downtown Davidson and within walking and biking distance to everything this popular town has to offer! Floor plan has a Great Room with built-ins, Kitchen with Breakfast, Formal Dining, large Living Room, 2 Full Baths and 4 Bedrooms. Lots of storage throughout. Tenants will enjoy the Screened Porch, Front Covered Porch, Covered Patio off Basement and large backyard with garden plot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! Part of the basement is locked and will be used for owner's storage and the Tenant will not have access to this area. There is ample parking in the driveway and there is a 1-Car Garage. The fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 30-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 Concord Road have any available units?
866 Concord Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 866 Concord Road have?
Some of 866 Concord Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
866 Concord Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 Concord Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 866 Concord Road is pet friendly.
Does 866 Concord Road offer parking?
Yes, 866 Concord Road offers parking.
Does 866 Concord Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 Concord Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 Concord Road have a pool?
No, 866 Concord Road does not have a pool.
Does 866 Concord Road have accessible units?
No, 866 Concord Road does not have accessible units.
Does 866 Concord Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 Concord Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 866 Concord Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 866 Concord Road does not have units with air conditioning.
