866 Concord Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brick RANCH in the heart of Downtown Davidson and within walking and biking distance to everything this popular town has to offer! Floor plan has a Great Room with built-ins, Kitchen with Breakfast, Formal Dining, large Living Room, 2 Full Baths and 4 Bedrooms. Lots of storage throughout. Tenants will enjoy the Screened Porch, Front Covered Porch, Covered Patio off Basement and large backyard with garden plot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! Part of the basement is locked and will be used for owner's storage and the Tenant will not have access to this area. There is ample parking in the driveway and there is a 1-Car Garage. The fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 30-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!