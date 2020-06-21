All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 819 Northeast Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
819 Northeast Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:14 PM

819 Northeast Drive

819 Northeast Drive · (704) 662-6049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

819 Northeast Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 69 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
2-story townhome For Rent within walking and biking distance of Davidson shopping, school and restaurants! Neutral decor throughout and new HVAC installed in 2020! The main level has Entry Hall, Dining Room, Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, sunken Great Room and a Half Bath. The upper level has the Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and Full Bathroom and a 2nd Master with Full Bathroom. Enjoy a private Enclosed Patio area, community pool and sidewalks for walking. Washer/Dryer are provided and will not be repaired or replaced if they fail to operate. Fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used by the tenant. Attic may not be used for storage. WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Northeast Drive have any available units?
819 Northeast Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 819 Northeast Drive have?
Some of 819 Northeast Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Northeast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
819 Northeast Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Northeast Drive pet-friendly?
No, 819 Northeast Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 819 Northeast Drive offer parking?
No, 819 Northeast Drive does not offer parking.
Does 819 Northeast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Northeast Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Northeast Drive have a pool?
Yes, 819 Northeast Drive has a pool.
Does 819 Northeast Drive have accessible units?
No, 819 Northeast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Northeast Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Northeast Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Northeast Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 819 Northeast Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 819 Northeast Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with Washer-DryerDavidson Dog Friendly Apartments
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity