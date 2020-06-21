819 Northeast Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

2-story townhome For Rent within walking and biking distance of Davidson shopping, school and restaurants! Neutral decor throughout and new HVAC installed in 2020! The main level has Entry Hall, Dining Room, Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, sunken Great Room and a Half Bath. The upper level has the Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and Full Bathroom and a 2nd Master with Full Bathroom. Enjoy a private Enclosed Patio area, community pool and sidewalks for walking. Washer/Dryer are provided and will not be repaired or replaced if they fail to operate. Fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used by the tenant. Attic may not be used for storage. WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!