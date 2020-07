Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Desired Davidson location in the heart of town! Walk to restaurants, coffee, ice cream, library and more! Balcony for morning coffee with fresh air. Quiet complex. The residence features newly installed tile floors on the main living level, balcony doors and fresh paint throughout. Features of the home include an open-tread, steel structure with wood steps staircase, granite countertops and two-and-a-half baths. No smokers, no cats, dogs considered. Contact us for more info.