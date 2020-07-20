All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 728 Southwest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
728 Southwest Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

728 Southwest Drive

728 Southwest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

728 Southwest Dr, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
END UNIT and FIRST FLOOR condo that overlooks Lake Norman with sunset views! New carpet, paint and wood laminate flooring in 2017! Floor plan has Great Room with wood burning fireplace, open Dining area, Kitchen with stainless look appliances and Silestone counters, Laundry with Washer/Dryer included, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and garden tub and 2nd Bedroom with Full Bath. Covered patio overlooks the community pool and lake! This waterfront condo is less than a 5 minute drive to I-77 at Exit 30 and all that Downtown Davidson has to offer with shopping, restaurants and Davidson College. WATER, SEWER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Southwest Drive have any available units?
728 Southwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 728 Southwest Drive have?
Some of 728 Southwest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Southwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
728 Southwest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Southwest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 728 Southwest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 728 Southwest Drive offer parking?
No, 728 Southwest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 728 Southwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Southwest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Southwest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 728 Southwest Drive has a pool.
Does 728 Southwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 728 Southwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Southwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Southwest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Southwest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Southwest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with BalconiesDavidson Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCLewisville, NCThomasville, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College