718 Cotton Gin Alley

This is a stunning contemporary 2 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-level condo. It has lots of open space and natural light! Located within minutes of shops, restaurants and Davidson College! This unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space opens to a great room with a dining area and a wall of windows! Both bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a private full bath. Master with separate shower. WasherDryer included. Enjoy beautiful views from the balcony. This is a definite must see! Pets conditional.Convenient to Huntersville Lake Norman. I-85 N to Exit 38US 21 NInterstate 77 N, I-77 N Exit 30 toward Davidson, Merge onto Griffith St, At the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit to stay on Griffith St, Take the 1st exit on to Jetton St, Right onto Potts St, Left on Catawba Ave, Right on Cotton Gin Alley