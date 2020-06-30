All apartments in Davidson
718 Cotton Gin Alley

718 Cotton Gin Alley · No Longer Available
Location

718 Cotton Gin Alley, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
This is a stunning contemporary 2 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-level condo. It has lots of open space and natural light! Located within minutes of shops, restaurants and Davidson College! This unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space opens to a great room with a dining area and a wall of windows! Both bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a private full bath. Master with separate shower. WasherDryer included. Enjoy beautiful views from the balcony. This is a definite must see! Pets conditional.Convenient to Huntersville Lake Norman. I-85 N to Exit 38US 21 NInterstate 77 N, I-77 N Exit 30 toward Davidson, Merge onto Griffith St, At the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit to stay on Griffith St, Take the 1st exit on to Jetton St, Right onto Potts St, Left on Catawba Ave, Right on Cotton Gin Alley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Cotton Gin Alley have any available units?
718 Cotton Gin Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 718 Cotton Gin Alley have?
Some of 718 Cotton Gin Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Cotton Gin Alley currently offering any rent specials?
718 Cotton Gin Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Cotton Gin Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Cotton Gin Alley is pet friendly.
Does 718 Cotton Gin Alley offer parking?
No, 718 Cotton Gin Alley does not offer parking.
Does 718 Cotton Gin Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Cotton Gin Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Cotton Gin Alley have a pool?
Yes, 718 Cotton Gin Alley has a pool.
Does 718 Cotton Gin Alley have accessible units?
No, 718 Cotton Gin Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Cotton Gin Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Cotton Gin Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Cotton Gin Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Cotton Gin Alley does not have units with air conditioning.

