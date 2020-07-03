All apartments in Davidson
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

713 Northeast Drive #64

713 Northeast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 Northeast Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
713 Northeast Drive #64 Available 05/30/20 Davidson Condo With Lake Access - End Unit on Main Level!!! Open floor plan with split bedroom plan. Kitchen has solid surface countertops, walk in pantry,tile backsplash and hardwood floors. All Appliances Included. Gas log fireplace in Living room. Master suite includes soaker tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and dual sinks. 2nd bath has shower-tub combo. Kayak storage area and day docks. Enjoy lake front community pool.
Apply at www.adamblakeproperties.com. Pets: max.2, no more than 40lbs. No puppies, no cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3391466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 713 Northeast Drive #64 have any available units?
713 Northeast Drive #64 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 713 Northeast Drive #64 have?
Some of 713 Northeast Drive #64's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Northeast Drive #64 currently offering any rent specials?
713 Northeast Drive #64 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Northeast Drive #64 pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Northeast Drive #64 is pet friendly.
Does 713 Northeast Drive #64 offer parking?
No, 713 Northeast Drive #64 does not offer parking.
Does 713 Northeast Drive #64 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Northeast Drive #64 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Northeast Drive #64 have a pool?
Yes, 713 Northeast Drive #64 has a pool.
Does 713 Northeast Drive #64 have accessible units?
No, 713 Northeast Drive #64 does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Northeast Drive #64 have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Northeast Drive #64 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Northeast Drive #64 have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Northeast Drive #64 does not have units with air conditioning.

