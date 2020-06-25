All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 641 Portside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
641 Portside Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 9:54 AM

641 Portside Drive

641 Portside Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

641 Portside Dr, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful waterfront condo in Portside at Davidson Landing with Outstanding Lake Norman view! Open floorplan, nicely decorated with neutral colors. Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Under Cabinet Lighting, and Serving Bar...Great for Entertaining! Sunken Livingroom w/Wood Burn Fireplace and Beautiful view of Lake Norman. Master Suite w/ Walk-in Closet, Nice Bath and Private Entrance onto Deck overlooking the Lake & Pool Area. Covered Deck for outside dining and Open Deck for you sun lovers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Portside Drive have any available units?
641 Portside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 641 Portside Drive have?
Some of 641 Portside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Portside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Portside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Portside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Portside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 641 Portside Drive offer parking?
No, 641 Portside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 641 Portside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Portside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Portside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 641 Portside Drive has a pool.
Does 641 Portside Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Portside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Portside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Portside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Portside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Portside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with Washer-DryerDavidson Dog Friendly Apartments
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College