641 Portside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful waterfront condo in Portside at Davidson Landing with Outstanding Lake Norman view! Open floorplan, nicely decorated with neutral colors. Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Under Cabinet Lighting, and Serving Bar...Great for Entertaining! Sunken Livingroom w/Wood Burn Fireplace and Beautiful view of Lake Norman. Master Suite w/ Walk-in Closet, Nice Bath and Private Entrance onto Deck overlooking the Lake & Pool Area. Covered Deck for outside dining and Open Deck for you sun lovers!