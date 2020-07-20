391 Armour Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Attractive 3 BR town home in the heart of Davidson!2nd Living Quarters in the Basement Complete w/ Kitchen, Laundry, Bath & Private entrance &patio.Cooks dream kitchen/ 42" cabinets.Granite & S. S appl. in Both Kitchens. open floor plan w/wood floors, and crown molding,Mstbdr is spacious walk-in closets bath has jetted tub, separate shower & duel vanities. Community amenities include parks, green ways, shopping, and dinning.Walk to beautiful Roosevelt Park or a short bike ride to Davidson shops. No cats accepted. Dogs conditional upon owner approval.