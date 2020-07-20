All apartments in Davidson
391 Armour Street
391 Armour Street

391 Armour Street · No Longer Available
Location

391 Armour Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Attractive 3 BR town home in the heart of Davidson!2nd Living Quarters in the Basement Complete w/ Kitchen, Laundry, Bath & Private entrance &patio.Cooks dream kitchen/ 42" cabinets.Granite & S. S appl. in Both Kitchens. open floor plan w/wood floors, and crown molding,Mstbdr is spacious walk-in closets bath has jetted tub, separate shower & duel vanities. Community amenities include parks, green ways, shopping, and dinning.Walk to beautiful Roosevelt Park or a short bike ride to Davidson shops. No cats accepted. Dogs conditional upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 Armour Street have any available units?
391 Armour Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 391 Armour Street have?
Some of 391 Armour Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 Armour Street currently offering any rent specials?
391 Armour Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Armour Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 391 Armour Street is pet friendly.
Does 391 Armour Street offer parking?
Yes, 391 Armour Street offers parking.
Does 391 Armour Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 Armour Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Armour Street have a pool?
No, 391 Armour Street does not have a pool.
Does 391 Armour Street have accessible units?
No, 391 Armour Street does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Armour Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 Armour Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 Armour Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 Armour Street does not have units with air conditioning.
