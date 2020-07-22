All apartments in Davidson
347 Delburg Street
347 Delburg Street

347 Delburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

347 Delburg Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
green community
parking
Gorgeous light filled custom home in heart of downtown Davidson.Second living quarters with full kitchen,BR,bath,laundry hookup,hardwoods,upgraded appliances.NOTE:apartment is not counted in the main heated living area in MLS.4 BR/4 Baths in main house.5 min walk to Main St. & Davidson College. LEED certified.2 tankless water heaters,electrostatic filters,Open floorplan,coffered ceilings,wood burning fireplace w/raised hearth,built-ins,site laid hardwoods throughout,plantation shutters,gorgeous light fixtures,a chef's dream kitchen w/ tile backsplash,white cabinets to the ceiling, farm house sink,quartz counters,large island,5-burner gas cooktop w/ custom hood.Pretty baths.Trex deck w/trellis,screen porch & front porch.Mudroom,fenced rear yard,irrigation,conditioned attic w/wood flooring.Beautiful windows and doors. Large master BR .Smart house essentials.Electric car ready. Builder: John Marshall Custom Homes. Dog only. No cats. Pet deposit is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Delburg Street have any available units?
347 Delburg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 347 Delburg Street have?
Some of 347 Delburg Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Delburg Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 Delburg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Delburg Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 Delburg Street is pet friendly.
Does 347 Delburg Street offer parking?
Yes, 347 Delburg Street offers parking.
Does 347 Delburg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Delburg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Delburg Street have a pool?
No, 347 Delburg Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 Delburg Street have accessible units?
No, 347 Delburg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Delburg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Delburg Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Delburg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Delburg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
