347 Delburg Street

Gorgeous light filled custom home in heart of downtown Davidson.Second living quarters with full kitchen,BR,bath,laundry hookup,hardwoods,upgraded appliances.NOTE:apartment is not counted in the main heated living area in MLS.4 BR/4 Baths in main house.5 min walk to Main St. & Davidson College. LEED certified.2 tankless water heaters,electrostatic filters,Open floorplan,coffered ceilings,wood burning fireplace w/raised hearth,built-ins,site laid hardwoods throughout,plantation shutters,gorgeous light fixtures,a chef's dream kitchen w/ tile backsplash,white cabinets to the ceiling, farm house sink,quartz counters,large island,5-burner gas cooktop w/ custom hood.Pretty baths.Trex deck w/trellis,screen porch & front porch.Mudroom,fenced rear yard,irrigation,conditioned attic w/wood flooring.Beautiful windows and doors. Large master BR .Smart house essentials.Electric car ready. Builder: John Marshall Custom Homes. Dog only. No cats. Pet deposit is non-refundable.