318 Armour Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Virtual showings available!

***BRAND NEW APPLIANCES - Washer/dryer/stove/dishwasher/refrigerator***NEW CARPET!***



Make yourself at home in this gorgeous brick townhome located just steps from Downtown Davidson. Situated on a corner lot, enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with lots of privacy and green space. The home is spacious with well appointed bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Enjoy early mornings and peaceful evenings on the spacious balcony just off the master bedroom, or on the large outdoor patio backing up to wooded area.



Home is close to shopping, restaurants, lake activities, schools and Lowe's Headquarters...and walkability to all downtown Davidson has to offer! Includes refrigerator and outdoor maintenance. House is now vacant and available for quick move in!