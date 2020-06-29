All apartments in Davidson
318 Armour Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

318 Armour Street

318 Armour Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 Armour Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Virtual showings available!
***BRAND NEW APPLIANCES - Washer/dryer/stove/dishwasher/refrigerator***NEW CARPET!***

Make yourself at home in this gorgeous brick townhome located just steps from Downtown Davidson. Situated on a corner lot, enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with lots of privacy and green space. The home is spacious with well appointed bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Enjoy early mornings and peaceful evenings on the spacious balcony just off the master bedroom, or on the large outdoor patio backing up to wooded area.

Home is close to shopping, restaurants, lake activities, schools and Lowe's Headquarters...and walkability to all downtown Davidson has to offer! Includes refrigerator and outdoor maintenance. House is now vacant and available for quick move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Armour Street have any available units?
318 Armour Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 318 Armour Street have?
Some of 318 Armour Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Armour Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 Armour Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Armour Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 Armour Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 318 Armour Street offer parking?
No, 318 Armour Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 Armour Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Armour Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Armour Street have a pool?
No, 318 Armour Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 Armour Street have accessible units?
No, 318 Armour Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Armour Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Armour Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Armour Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Armour Street does not have units with air conditioning.
