Great Davidson location. Close to dining, shops, I-77 and more! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features wood burning fireplace, hardwood flooring and oversized windows to enjoy the view. Small room off kitchen with cork flooring; great for morning yoga and coffee. Lawn care included in the rental amount. Washer and dryer provided. Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, and BOAT SLIPS! 1-year lease preferred, but open to 2 or 3-year lease, as well.