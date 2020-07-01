303 Davidson Gateway Drive

Amenities
Furnished 2 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of Davidson - Property Id: 247867
Rare opportunity to rent a lovely furnished home on the corner of Davidson Gateway Drive & Jetton Street. The property is fully furnished and equipped, is in excellent condition and in a great location near all Exit 30 businesses. One block away from restaurants, shopping & schools, several parks and is a short walk to the lake or Main St. Home comes with 3 private parking spaces around back and a bus stop is located right in front of the home for easy commutes. The property features 2 master suites with 2.5 baths. with approximately 1,250sf of comfortably furnished living space.
No Dogs Allowed
