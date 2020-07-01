All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 303 Davidson Gateway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
303 Davidson Gateway Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

303 Davidson Gateway Drive

303 Davidson Gateway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

303 Davidson Gateway Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished 2 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of Davidson - Property Id: 247867

Rare opportunity to rent a lovely furnished home on the corner of Davidson Gateway Drive & Jetton Street. The property is fully furnished and equipped, is in excellent condition and in a great location near all Exit 30 businesses. One block away from restaurants, shopping & schools, several parks and is a short walk to the lake or Main St. Home comes with 3 private parking spaces around back and a bus stop is located right in front of the home for easy commutes. The property features 2 master suites with 2.5 baths. with approximately 1,250sf of comfortably furnished living space.

Call Frank for details @ 240-381-9488
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247867
Property Id 247867

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5750370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Davidson Gateway Drive have any available units?
303 Davidson Gateway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 303 Davidson Gateway Drive have?
Some of 303 Davidson Gateway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Davidson Gateway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Davidson Gateway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Davidson Gateway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Davidson Gateway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 303 Davidson Gateway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Davidson Gateway Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Davidson Gateway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Davidson Gateway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Davidson Gateway Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Davidson Gateway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Davidson Gateway Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Davidson Gateway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Davidson Gateway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Davidson Gateway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Davidson Gateway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Davidson Gateway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with Washer-DryerDavidson Dog Friendly Apartments
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College