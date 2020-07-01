301 Northwest Drive

Amenities

FIRST FLOOR AND WATERFRONT condo For Rent in Davidson Landing! Neutral decor throughout with plantation shutters in every room. Floor plan has Foyer entry with built-in cabinets, Computer Niche, open Kitchen with breakfast bar, Laundry, Dining Room, sunken Living Room, Bedroom 2 with 2nd Full Bath and Master Bedroom with Master Bath that has walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Access to Covered Patio with lake views from the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Covered Deck walks out to lake side! Edgewater complex has community pool and tennis courts and is conveniently located off Exit 30 at I-77 and within biking distance to Downtown Davidson. Water, sewer and garbage are included and the Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed.