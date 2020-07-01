All apartments in Davidson
301 Northwest Drive

301 Northwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Northwest Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR AND WATERFRONT condo For Rent in Davidson Landing! Neutral decor throughout with plantation shutters in every room. Floor plan has Foyer entry with built-in cabinets, Computer Niche, open Kitchen with breakfast bar, Laundry, Dining Room, sunken Living Room, Bedroom 2 with 2nd Full Bath and Master Bedroom with Master Bath that has walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Access to Covered Patio with lake views from the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Covered Deck walks out to lake side! Edgewater complex has community pool and tennis courts and is conveniently located off Exit 30 at I-77 and within biking distance to Downtown Davidson. Water, sewer and garbage are included and the Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Northwest Drive have any available units?
301 Northwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 301 Northwest Drive have?
Some of 301 Northwest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Northwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Northwest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Northwest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Northwest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 301 Northwest Drive offer parking?
No, 301 Northwest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 301 Northwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Northwest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Northwest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 301 Northwest Drive has a pool.
Does 301 Northwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Northwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Northwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Northwest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Northwest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Northwest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

