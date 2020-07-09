All apartments in Davidson
266 Bridges Farm Road
266 Bridges Farm Road

266 Bridges Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

266 Bridges Farm Road, Davidson, NC 28115

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE! Beautiful three bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two-car garage in highly desired community. Interior of home features beautiful white cabinetry, granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliance package, and separate dining area. Large family room for entertaining. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closets, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower and two additional bedrooms. Home has tons of windows throughout for natural light. All this and located in a quite and active neighborhood with a community pool. Minutes from 1-77

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

