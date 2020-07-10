All apartments in Davidson
263 Davidson Gateway Drive
263 Davidson Gateway Drive

263 Davidson Gateway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

263 Davidson Gateway Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2-story townhome in Davidson For Rent and within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and grocery and within biking distance to Davidson College! The floor plan has a main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, Kitchen with Pantry, Half Bath and access to the 1-Car Garage and Rear Patio. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite and there is also the Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior areas. No Smoking allowed and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Available two weeks from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Davidson Gateway Drive have any available units?
263 Davidson Gateway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 263 Davidson Gateway Drive have?
Some of 263 Davidson Gateway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Davidson Gateway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
263 Davidson Gateway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Davidson Gateway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Davidson Gateway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 263 Davidson Gateway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 263 Davidson Gateway Drive offers parking.
Does 263 Davidson Gateway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 Davidson Gateway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Davidson Gateway Drive have a pool?
No, 263 Davidson Gateway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 263 Davidson Gateway Drive have accessible units?
No, 263 Davidson Gateway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Davidson Gateway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Davidson Gateway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Davidson Gateway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Davidson Gateway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

