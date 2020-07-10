263 Davidson Gateway Drive

Amenities

2-story townhome in Davidson For Rent and within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and grocery and within biking distance to Davidson College! The floor plan has a main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, Kitchen with Pantry, Half Bath and access to the 1-Car Garage and Rear Patio. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite and there is also the Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior areas. No Smoking allowed and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Available two weeks from an approved application.