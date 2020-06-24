249 Faust Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 2/7/2020! Must see 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in desirable Deer Park, Davidson! All breeds of pets welcome! Peaceful, FULLY FENCED In backyard with private patio, 2 car garage with automatic garage door! Less than one mile from Downtown Davidson Shopping and Restaurants, Grocery Store, Farmer's Market, and Davidson College! Bright and airy open floor plan with tons of natural light. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator. New luxury vinyl plank wood flooring and freshly painted. Elegant owner’s retreat with connecting en-suite. Two secondary bedrooms with a second bath upstairs. Great location, close to schools, restaurants, shopping and Lake Cornelius. Near I-77, Ingersoll Rand and Lowes Corporate. Zoned to Davidson Elementary / Davidson K-8 or Bailey (please verify) along with top rated Hough High School. One month's rent security deposit. First months rent due at start of lease. $300 annual fee per pet.