249 Faust Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:48 PM

249 Faust Road

249 Faust Road · No Longer Available
Location

249 Faust Road, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 2/7/2020! Must see 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in desirable Deer Park, Davidson! All breeds of pets welcome! Peaceful, FULLY FENCED In backyard with private patio, 2 car garage with automatic garage door! Less than one mile from Downtown Davidson Shopping and Restaurants, Grocery Store, Farmer's Market, and Davidson College! Bright and airy open floor plan with tons of natural light. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator. New luxury vinyl plank wood flooring and freshly painted. Elegant owner’s retreat with connecting en-suite. Two secondary bedrooms with a second bath upstairs. Great location, close to schools, restaurants, shopping and Lake Cornelius. Near I-77, Ingersoll Rand and Lowes Corporate. Zoned to Davidson Elementary / Davidson K-8 or Bailey (please verify) along with top rated Hough High School. One month's rent security deposit. First months rent due at start of lease. $300 annual fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Faust Road have any available units?
249 Faust Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 249 Faust Road have?
Some of 249 Faust Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Faust Road currently offering any rent specials?
249 Faust Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Faust Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Faust Road is pet friendly.
Does 249 Faust Road offer parking?
Yes, 249 Faust Road offers parking.
Does 249 Faust Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Faust Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Faust Road have a pool?
No, 249 Faust Road does not have a pool.
Does 249 Faust Road have accessible units?
No, 249 Faust Road does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Faust Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Faust Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Faust Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Faust Road does not have units with air conditioning.
