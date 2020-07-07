All apartments in Davidson
230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7

230 Harbour Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

230 Harbour Place Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located just off of exit 30. Beautifully maintained home, features a private roof top terrace, oversized one car garage with extra storage. Waking distant to locate restaurants & shops, with views of the Lake from the walking trails that surround the area.

During the “Stay at Home Order”, showings will be arranged for pre-approved applicants only.

https://tsm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

No Vouchers Accepted. Pets conditional with $350 Pet Fee. No evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 have any available units?
230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 have?
Some of 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 offers parking.
Does 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 have a pool?
No, 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 have accessible units?
No, 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7 has units with air conditioning.

