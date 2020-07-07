230 Harbour Place Drive #7 - 7

Amenities
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located just off of exit 30. Beautifully maintained home, features a private roof top terrace, oversized one car garage with extra storage. Waking distant to locate restaurants & shops, with views of the Lake from the walking trails that surround the area.
During the “Stay at Home Order”, showings will be arranged for pre-approved applicants only.
https://tsm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
No Vouchers Accepted. Pets conditional with $350 Pet Fee. No evictions.