215 N Faulkner Way

EASY MAINTENANCE LIVING! Spacious brick townhome with a popular Davidson location For Rent! Main level features hardwoods throughout, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room, large and open Kitchen with Pantry, stainless appliances and hallway to Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer. Enjoy an open space off the Kitchen ideal for Breakfast nook and a Living Room/Den area. Main level Master Suite has two walk-in closets, tiled shower, garden tub and a dual sink vanity. The upper level has 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and a large walk-in attic perfect for added storage. Detached 2-Car Garage and private Enclosed Patio. This rental has a convenient location to walk to Davidson College and Downtown Davidson restaurants and shopping. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking and 1 Pet is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!