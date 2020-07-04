All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 215 N Faulkner Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
215 N Faulkner Way
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

215 N Faulkner Way

215 North Faulkner Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

215 North Faulkner Way, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
EASY MAINTENANCE LIVING! Spacious brick townhome with a popular Davidson location For Rent! Main level features hardwoods throughout, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room, large and open Kitchen with Pantry, stainless appliances and hallway to Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer. Enjoy an open space off the Kitchen ideal for Breakfast nook and a Living Room/Den area. Main level Master Suite has two walk-in closets, tiled shower, garden tub and a dual sink vanity. The upper level has 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and a large walk-in attic perfect for added storage. Detached 2-Car Garage and private Enclosed Patio. This rental has a convenient location to walk to Davidson College and Downtown Davidson restaurants and shopping. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking and 1 Pet is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N Faulkner Way have any available units?
215 N Faulkner Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 215 N Faulkner Way have?
Some of 215 N Faulkner Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 N Faulkner Way currently offering any rent specials?
215 N Faulkner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N Faulkner Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 N Faulkner Way is pet friendly.
Does 215 N Faulkner Way offer parking?
Yes, 215 N Faulkner Way offers parking.
Does 215 N Faulkner Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 N Faulkner Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N Faulkner Way have a pool?
No, 215 N Faulkner Way does not have a pool.
Does 215 N Faulkner Way have accessible units?
No, 215 N Faulkner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N Faulkner Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 N Faulkner Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 N Faulkner Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 N Faulkner Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with Washer-DryerDavidson Dog Friendly Apartments
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College