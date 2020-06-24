213 N Faulkner Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This spacious 4 Bedroom END UNIT townhome For Rent is within walking distance to Downtown Davidson! Main level floor plan has Foyer entry, Great Room with gas log fireplace, tile flooring, open Kitchen with island, Breakfast nook Living Room/Office area, Laundry, Master Suite with whirlpool and Half Bath. Upper level has large Loft area, 2nd Full Bathroom and 3 additional Bedrooms. Enjoy the views of the park from the upper and lower Front Covered Porches and privacy at the rear Enclosed Patio area that leads to the Detached Garage. RENT INCLUDES EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE, ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER/SEWER UTILITIES! Tenant is responsible for television, phone and internet service. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 20-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.