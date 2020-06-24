All apartments in Davidson
213 N Faulkner Way
213 N Faulkner Way

213 North Faulkner Way · No Longer Available
Location

213 North Faulkner Way, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This spacious 4 Bedroom END UNIT townhome For Rent is within walking distance to Downtown Davidson! Main level floor plan has Foyer entry, Great Room with gas log fireplace, tile flooring, open Kitchen with island, Breakfast nook Living Room/Office area, Laundry, Master Suite with whirlpool and Half Bath. Upper level has large Loft area, 2nd Full Bathroom and 3 additional Bedrooms. Enjoy the views of the park from the upper and lower Front Covered Porches and privacy at the rear Enclosed Patio area that leads to the Detached Garage. RENT INCLUDES EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE, ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER/SEWER UTILITIES! Tenant is responsible for television, phone and internet service. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 20-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 N Faulkner Way have any available units?
213 N Faulkner Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 213 N Faulkner Way have?
Some of 213 N Faulkner Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 N Faulkner Way currently offering any rent specials?
213 N Faulkner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 N Faulkner Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 N Faulkner Way is pet friendly.
Does 213 N Faulkner Way offer parking?
Yes, 213 N Faulkner Way offers parking.
Does 213 N Faulkner Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 N Faulkner Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 N Faulkner Way have a pool?
Yes, 213 N Faulkner Way has a pool.
Does 213 N Faulkner Way have accessible units?
No, 213 N Faulkner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 213 N Faulkner Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 N Faulkner Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 N Faulkner Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 N Faulkner Way does not have units with air conditioning.
