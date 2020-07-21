All apartments in Davidson
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

19002 Cypress Garden Drive

19002 Cypress Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19002 Cypress Garden Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Adorable cottage-style home with rocking chair front porch and much to offer, inside and out! Classy, light-filled gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove, granite counters w/breakfast bar, and breakfast nook; Laundry and powder room opposite kitchen; Two-story great room off kitchen with stone fireplace, built-ins, and access to gated deck; Main level master suite features spacious bathroom with garden tub, dual vanities, and tile stall shower; Three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms up; Den/office and dining room off entry; Fenced back yard with custom fire pit, and hot tub tucked under the deck. Great location with access to local greenways, basketball and tennis courts, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19002 Cypress Garden Drive have any available units?
19002 Cypress Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 19002 Cypress Garden Drive have?
Some of 19002 Cypress Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19002 Cypress Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19002 Cypress Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19002 Cypress Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19002 Cypress Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 19002 Cypress Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19002 Cypress Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 19002 Cypress Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19002 Cypress Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19002 Cypress Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 19002 Cypress Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19002 Cypress Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 19002 Cypress Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19002 Cypress Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19002 Cypress Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19002 Cypress Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19002 Cypress Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
