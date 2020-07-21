19002 Cypress Garden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking playground garage hot tub tennis court

Adorable cottage-style home with rocking chair front porch and much to offer, inside and out! Classy, light-filled gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove, granite counters w/breakfast bar, and breakfast nook; Laundry and powder room opposite kitchen; Two-story great room off kitchen with stone fireplace, built-ins, and access to gated deck; Main level master suite features spacious bathroom with garden tub, dual vanities, and tile stall shower; Three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms up; Den/office and dining room off entry; Fenced back yard with custom fire pit, and hot tub tucked under the deck. Great location with access to local greenways, basketball and tennis courts, and playgrounds.