18614 River Crossing Boulevard

Exclusive River Run in charming Davidson. Beautifully renovated all-brick home in cul-de-sac. Private wooded lot backs up to fields and farmland. Total renovation includes new roof, HVAC, flooring, garage door, too much to list. New kitchen cabinets with granite counters and SS appliances. Downstairs master has dual walk-ins and gorgeous new bath with glass shower and soaking tub. Golf community includes swim club and fitness center, walking trails, playground and more. Shopping, restaurants, recreation all nearby. Short commute to Charlotte. Don’t miss this one!