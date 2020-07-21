All apartments in Davidson
18614 River Crossing Boulevard
18614 River Crossing Boulevard

18614 River Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18614 River Crossing Boulevard, Davidson, NC 28036
River Run Country Club

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Exclusive River Run in charming Davidson. Beautifully renovated all-brick home in cul-de-sac. Private wooded lot backs up to fields and farmland. Total renovation includes new roof, HVAC, flooring, garage door, too much to list. New kitchen cabinets with granite counters and SS appliances. Downstairs master has dual walk-ins and gorgeous new bath with glass shower and soaking tub. Golf community includes swim club and fitness center, walking trails, playground and more. Shopping, restaurants, recreation all nearby. Short commute to Charlotte. Don’t miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18614 River Crossing Boulevard have any available units?
18614 River Crossing Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 18614 River Crossing Boulevard have?
Some of 18614 River Crossing Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18614 River Crossing Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18614 River Crossing Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18614 River Crossing Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18614 River Crossing Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 18614 River Crossing Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18614 River Crossing Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18614 River Crossing Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18614 River Crossing Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18614 River Crossing Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18614 River Crossing Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18614 River Crossing Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18614 River Crossing Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18614 River Crossing Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18614 River Crossing Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 18614 River Crossing Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18614 River Crossing Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
