All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 136 Harper Lee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
136 Harper Lee St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:09 AM

136 Harper Lee St

136 Harper Lee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

136 Harper Lee Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom town house in Old Davidson - Spacious Brick town home in Old Davidson. Master bedroom on the main level. Master bath features a dual vanity, separate tub and shower that is tiled. His and her's closet. Hardwood floors thru out the living room, dining room, den, kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen is open to the den and breakfast area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and tiled back splash. Laundry room is located on the main level. 2 bedrooms and one bath located upstairs. Large walk in storage area on the 2nd floor. Private bricked patio and over sized 2 car garage. One small dog under 25 lbs will be considered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4708753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Harper Lee St have any available units?
136 Harper Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 136 Harper Lee St have?
Some of 136 Harper Lee St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Harper Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
136 Harper Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Harper Lee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Harper Lee St is pet friendly.
Does 136 Harper Lee St offer parking?
Yes, 136 Harper Lee St offers parking.
Does 136 Harper Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Harper Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Harper Lee St have a pool?
No, 136 Harper Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 136 Harper Lee St have accessible units?
No, 136 Harper Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Harper Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Harper Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Harper Lee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Harper Lee St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with Washer-DryerDavidson Dog Friendly Apartments
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College