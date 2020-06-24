136 Harper Lee St

Amenities

3 bedroom town house in Old Davidson - Spacious Brick town home in Old Davidson. Master bedroom on the main level. Master bath features a dual vanity, separate tub and shower that is tiled. His and her's closet. Hardwood floors thru out the living room, dining room, den, kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen is open to the den and breakfast area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and tiled back splash. Laundry room is located on the main level. 2 bedrooms and one bath located upstairs. Large walk in storage area on the 2nd floor. Private bricked patio and over sized 2 car garage. One small dog under 25 lbs will be considered.



