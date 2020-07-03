All apartments in Davidson
13428 Scanlan Way

13428 Scanlan Way
Location

13428 Scanlan Way, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
trash valet
yoga
Relocating due to transfer & lease was recently renewed. Looking for someone to takeover for the remaining time (2/14/21). I love this apartment/location and am so sad to leave!

Parking, technology/cable package, valet trash, & water all included in rent.

Apartment was brand new when I moved in. Beautiful wood floors throughout, luxury finishes (appliances, counter tops, counters), END unit near elevator.

Amenities include: Saltwater pool with outdoor social space, 24-hour fitness studio with a virtual trainer, yoga zone, private dog park onsite, club room with complimentary coffee/tea, business center, and a gorgeous rooftop with a view uptown Charlotte.

Perfect location - step right outside to some of the best restaurants/bars/ice cream shops in the city! Panthers fans just a mile walk to Bank of America Stadium. Minutes drive to Freedom Park or step outside to walk the light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13428 Scanlan Way have any available units?
13428 Scanlan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 13428 Scanlan Way have?
Some of 13428 Scanlan Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13428 Scanlan Way currently offering any rent specials?
13428 Scanlan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13428 Scanlan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13428 Scanlan Way is pet friendly.
Does 13428 Scanlan Way offer parking?
Yes, 13428 Scanlan Way offers parking.
Does 13428 Scanlan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13428 Scanlan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13428 Scanlan Way have a pool?
Yes, 13428 Scanlan Way has a pool.
Does 13428 Scanlan Way have accessible units?
No, 13428 Scanlan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13428 Scanlan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13428 Scanlan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13428 Scanlan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13428 Scanlan Way does not have units with air conditioning.

