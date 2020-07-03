13428 Scanlan Way

Amenities
Relocating due to transfer & lease was recently renewed. Looking for someone to takeover for the remaining time (2/14/21). I love this apartment/location and am so sad to leave!
Parking, technology/cable package, valet trash, & water all included in rent.
Apartment was brand new when I moved in. Beautiful wood floors throughout, luxury finishes (appliances, counter tops, counters), END unit near elevator.
Amenities include: Saltwater pool with outdoor social space, 24-hour fitness studio with a virtual trainer, yoga zone, private dog park onsite, club room with complimentary coffee/tea, business center, and a gorgeous rooftop with a view uptown Charlotte.
Perfect location - step right outside to some of the best restaurants/bars/ice cream shops in the city! Panthers fans just a mile walk to Bank of America Stadium. Minutes drive to Freedom Park or step outside to walk the light rail.