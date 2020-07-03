13428 Scanlan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool trash valet yoga

Relocating due to transfer & lease was recently renewed. Looking for someone to takeover for the remaining time (2/14/21). I love this apartment/location and am so sad to leave!



Parking, technology/cable package, valet trash, & water all included in rent.



Apartment was brand new when I moved in. Beautiful wood floors throughout, luxury finishes (appliances, counter tops, counters), END unit near elevator.



Amenities include: Saltwater pool with outdoor social space, 24-hour fitness studio with a virtual trainer, yoga zone, private dog park onsite, club room with complimentary coffee/tea, business center, and a gorgeous rooftop with a view uptown Charlotte.



Perfect location - step right outside to some of the best restaurants/bars/ice cream shops in the city! Panthers fans just a mile walk to Bank of America Stadium. Minutes drive to Freedom Park or step outside to walk the light rail.