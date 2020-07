Amenities

WATERFRONT, END-UNIT condo with year-round stunning lake views! Access the balcony from both the great room and the master bedroom. Dual walk-in closets in master. Master bathroom features a garden tub, stand-up shower and dual vanity. New carpet in both bedrooms. HVAC and Furnace replaced in 2016. Condo is move-in ready and lease options are available for 6+ months. Community amenities include pool, tennis/basketball courts, walking/fitness trails and leased boat slips.