Last updated September 19 2019

12854 Robert Walker Drive

12854 Robert Walker Dr
Location

12854 Robert Walker Dr, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
NEW Luxurious Town House -1.85 miles to Davidson College & Main St. Davidson. Enjoy state of the art SMART house living in this prime Davidson location, w/ direct access to Davidson Greenway trails from Robert Walker Dr. minutes from the Westbranch Nature preserve. This Town house has it all in 2,407 sq. ft. of open living space w/ gourmet kitchen, living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room, master suite with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet on the main floor. Finishes include hardwood floors on the main floor, granite counter tops in the kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. The two full baths have dual sink granite vanities, ceramic tile floors, and designer tile accents. Parking is provided in a private alley garage and on the street, your lawn maintenance is provided. The community offers amenities including pool, full basketball court, playgrounds and cabana. Contact Prism Properties & Development for an appointment today (704)628-7096 or www.prismpd.com. Two and Three year term leases allowed at a reduced amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12854 Robert Walker Drive have any available units?
12854 Robert Walker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 12854 Robert Walker Drive have?
Some of 12854 Robert Walker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12854 Robert Walker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12854 Robert Walker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12854 Robert Walker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12854 Robert Walker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 12854 Robert Walker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12854 Robert Walker Drive offers parking.
Does 12854 Robert Walker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12854 Robert Walker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12854 Robert Walker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12854 Robert Walker Drive has a pool.
Does 12854 Robert Walker Drive have accessible units?
No, 12854 Robert Walker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12854 Robert Walker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12854 Robert Walker Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12854 Robert Walker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12854 Robert Walker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
