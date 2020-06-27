12854 Robert Walker Drive

Amenities

NEW Luxurious Town House -1.85 miles to Davidson College & Main St. Davidson. Enjoy state of the art SMART house living in this prime Davidson location, w/ direct access to Davidson Greenway trails from Robert Walker Dr. minutes from the Westbranch Nature preserve. This Town house has it all in 2,407 sq. ft. of open living space w/ gourmet kitchen, living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room, master suite with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet on the main floor. Finishes include hardwood floors on the main floor, granite counter tops in the kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. The two full baths have dual sink granite vanities, ceramic tile floors, and designer tile accents. Parking is provided in a private alley garage and on the street, your lawn maintenance is provided. The community offers amenities including pool, full basketball court, playgrounds and cabana. Contact Prism Properties & Development for an appointment today (704)628-7096 or www.prismpd.com. Two and Three year term leases allowed at a reduced amount.