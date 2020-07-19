11524 Ruby Rose Lane

Amenities

This brand new townhome in the Westbranch community has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,075 sqft. of living space. This incredible layout offers a covered patio, built in cabinets in the family room, upgraded cabinets, gas range, French door refrigerator, blinds, and an open concept throughout the downstairs. Many upgrades! Granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances and much more. The Westbranch community amenities include community pool, cabana and access to Davidson greenway trails. Enjoy living in this prime Davidson location! This townhome will be ready for move in the 24th of January 2019!