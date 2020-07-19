All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 11524 Ruby Rose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
11524 Ruby Rose Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11524 Ruby Rose Lane

11524 Ruby Rose Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11524 Ruby Rose Ln, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This brand new townhome in the Westbranch community has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,075 sqft. of living space. This incredible layout offers a covered patio, built in cabinets in the family room, upgraded cabinets, gas range, French door refrigerator, blinds, and an open concept throughout the downstairs. Many upgrades! Granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances and much more. The Westbranch community amenities include community pool, cabana and access to Davidson greenway trails. Enjoy living in this prime Davidson location! This townhome will be ready for move in the 24th of January 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11524 Ruby Rose Lane have any available units?
11524 Ruby Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 11524 Ruby Rose Lane have?
Some of 11524 Ruby Rose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11524 Ruby Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11524 Ruby Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11524 Ruby Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11524 Ruby Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 11524 Ruby Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11524 Ruby Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 11524 Ruby Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11524 Ruby Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11524 Ruby Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11524 Ruby Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 11524 Ruby Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 11524 Ruby Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11524 Ruby Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11524 Ruby Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11524 Ruby Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11524 Ruby Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with BalconiesDavidson Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCLewisville, NCThomasville, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College