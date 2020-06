Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1013 Central Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceiling! - Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceilings. Home features decent size living room with cozy fireplace at center focal point. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter space and cabinet storage. Dining area off the kitchen for easy flow of entertainment. Great big windows in the living room and bedrooms. Tile glass shower stall in bathroom and garden tub shower combo in hall bath. Entertaining enclosed back patio great for inviting guest. Also has private 2 car garage parking. Great green way area for outdoor activities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615336)