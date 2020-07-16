All apartments in Craven County
Find more places like 207 Seattle Slew.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Craven County, NC
/
207 Seattle Slew
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

207 Seattle Slew

207 Seattle Slew Drive · (252) 447-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

207 Seattle Slew Drive, Craven County, NC 28532
Cherry Branch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 Seattle Slew · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
207 Seattle Slew Available 03/07/20 Spacious Family Home! - This well built ranch style home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desired Cherry Branch neighborhood. The large living room is centered by the fireplace, with lots of natural light that fills the home. The spacious kitchen is fully equipped, lots of cabinet and counter space, as well as a breakfast bar. The home offers a split floor plan. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and private bathroom. The property is backed up to the forest, which offers a lot of privacy. The community offers a private beach, swimming pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse. Pets negotiable

(RLNE2741602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Seattle Slew have any available units?
207 Seattle Slew has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Seattle Slew have?
Some of 207 Seattle Slew's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Seattle Slew currently offering any rent specials?
207 Seattle Slew is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Seattle Slew pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Seattle Slew is pet friendly.
Does 207 Seattle Slew offer parking?
No, 207 Seattle Slew does not offer parking.
Does 207 Seattle Slew have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Seattle Slew does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Seattle Slew have a pool?
Yes, 207 Seattle Slew has a pool.
Does 207 Seattle Slew have accessible units?
No, 207 Seattle Slew does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Seattle Slew have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Seattle Slew does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Seattle Slew have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Seattle Slew does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 207 Seattle Slew?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave
New Bern, NC 28562
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St
New Bern, NC 28562
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave
New Bern, NC 28562

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCRocky Mount, NCWilson, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCBrices Creek, NCWashington, NC
River Bend, NCJames City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCEmerald Isle, NCTarboro, NCMurraysville, NCNashville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity