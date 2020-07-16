Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

207 Seattle Slew Available 03/07/20 Spacious Family Home! - This well built ranch style home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desired Cherry Branch neighborhood. The large living room is centered by the fireplace, with lots of natural light that fills the home. The spacious kitchen is fully equipped, lots of cabinet and counter space, as well as a breakfast bar. The home offers a split floor plan. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and private bathroom. The property is backed up to the forest, which offers a lot of privacy. The community offers a private beach, swimming pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse. Pets negotiable



(RLNE2741602)