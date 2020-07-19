All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like Heritage Green Dr 10954.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
Heritage Green Dr 10954
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Heritage Green Dr 10954

10954 Heritage Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10954 Heritage Green Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10954 Heritage Green Cornelius...Avail Nov - Great home located in Heritage Green subdivision.
Main home has 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Living room is off kitchen. Kitchen has eat in area. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with own separate full bath. Washer and dryer on lower level.
The detached garage space has been remodeled into a 1 bed 1 bath home.
Family room, open kitchen complete with stackable washer and dryer.
Both homes are ran off same utilities.
Both units has separate heating and air units.
Avail for Nov move in
No interior smoking
Pets conditional with owner approval

(RLNE4459147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Green Dr 10954 have any available units?
Heritage Green Dr 10954 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does Heritage Green Dr 10954 have?
Some of Heritage Green Dr 10954's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Green Dr 10954 currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Green Dr 10954 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Green Dr 10954 pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Green Dr 10954 is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Green Dr 10954 offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Green Dr 10954 offers parking.
Does Heritage Green Dr 10954 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Green Dr 10954 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Green Dr 10954 have a pool?
No, Heritage Green Dr 10954 does not have a pool.
Does Heritage Green Dr 10954 have accessible units?
No, Heritage Green Dr 10954 does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Green Dr 10954 have units with dishwashers?
No, Heritage Green Dr 10954 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Green Dr 10954 have units with air conditioning?
No, Heritage Green Dr 10954 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College