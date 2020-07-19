Heritage Green Dr 10954

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10954 Heritage Green Cornelius...Avail Nov - Great home located in Heritage Green subdivision.

Main home has 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Living room is off kitchen. Kitchen has eat in area. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with own separate full bath. Washer and dryer on lower level.

The detached garage space has been remodeled into a 1 bed 1 bath home.

Family room, open kitchen complete with stackable washer and dryer.

Both homes are ran off same utilities.

Both units has separate heating and air units.

Avail for Nov move in

No interior smoking

Pets conditional with owner approval



(RLNE4459147)