8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Adorable Craftsman-style home with rocking chair front porch. Enjoy main level living with abundant natural light classic crown molding, and wood laminate floors (lower level). Den/office off entry; Spacious kitchen opens to family/living area, with plentiful storage, classic tile back splash, breakfast area and breakfast bar. Four bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms up. Large Master suite with decorative tile floors, dual vanity, and tub/shower combo with tile surround. Deck off back of the home to enjoy the outdoors. Community pool and playground. Close to parks, shopping, and entertainment. Minimum 1-year lease; 2-3 year lease preferred.