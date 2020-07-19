All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive

8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Westmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Adorable Craftsman-style home with rocking chair front porch. Enjoy main level living with abundant natural light classic crown molding, and wood laminate floors (lower level). Den/office off entry; Spacious kitchen opens to family/living area, with plentiful storage, classic tile back splash, breakfast area and breakfast bar. Four bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms up. Large Master suite with decorative tile floors, dual vanity, and tub/shower combo with tile surround. Deck off back of the home to enjoy the outdoors. Community pool and playground. Close to parks, shopping, and entertainment. Minimum 1-year lease; 2-3 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive have any available units?
8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive have?
Some of 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College