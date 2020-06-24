All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

21624 Old Canal Street

21624 Old Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

21624 Old Canal St, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Brick 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Rent! Enjoy all this community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and restaurants! Property is less than 5 minutes from I-77 and downtown Cornelius and Davidson. Main level features hardwoods, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Formal Dining, Half Bath and Kitchen with newer flooring, upgraded cabinets, granite, eating bar, pantry and Breakfast. Upper level Laundry with Washer/Dryer, 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and large Master Suite with garden tub, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Enclosed Patio with walk-way to the Detached 2-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio. HOA maintains the other exterior areas and provides basic cable, phone and internet service. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21624 Old Canal Street have any available units?
21624 Old Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21624 Old Canal Street have?
Some of 21624 Old Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21624 Old Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
21624 Old Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21624 Old Canal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21624 Old Canal Street is pet friendly.
Does 21624 Old Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 21624 Old Canal Street offers parking.
Does 21624 Old Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21624 Old Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21624 Old Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 21624 Old Canal Street has a pool.
Does 21624 Old Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 21624 Old Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21624 Old Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21624 Old Canal Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21624 Old Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21624 Old Canal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
