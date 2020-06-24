21624 Old Canal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage internet access

Brick 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Rent! Enjoy all this community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and restaurants! Property is less than 5 minutes from I-77 and downtown Cornelius and Davidson. Main level features hardwoods, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Formal Dining, Half Bath and Kitchen with newer flooring, upgraded cabinets, granite, eating bar, pantry and Breakfast. Upper level Laundry with Washer/Dryer, 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and large Master Suite with garden tub, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Enclosed Patio with walk-way to the Detached 2-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio. HOA maintains the other exterior areas and provides basic cable, phone and internet service. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!