21028 Lagoona Drive

Great location in Cornelius! - Community lake access home located in Biscayne Park neighborhood of Cornelius. Master on the main with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs that would make an excellent exercise room. Master suite has trey ceilings, jetted garden tub w/separate shower, double vanity, and custom shelving in closet. Soaring 2-story great room w/gas fireplace. Hardwood floors on the main level, kitchen features granite countertops, gas cooktop, and stainless appliances. Laundry room with abundant cabinets for storage and connections for a gas or electric dryer. Oversized 2 car garage w/ ample parking. Storage building, fenced backyard, screened porch, and large patio area. Available Now! All of our rentals are non-smoking.



Directions: From 77N exit 28 take an (L) onto Catawba Ave, turn (R) onto Bethel Church Rd, turn (L) onto Sportsman Dr, turn (R) onto Lagoona Dr and the home will be on the (R).



