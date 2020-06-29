All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

21028 Lagoona Drive

21028 Lagoona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21028 Lagoona Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location in Cornelius! - Community lake access home located in Biscayne Park neighborhood of Cornelius. Master on the main with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs that would make an excellent exercise room. Master suite has trey ceilings, jetted garden tub w/separate shower, double vanity, and custom shelving in closet. Soaring 2-story great room w/gas fireplace. Hardwood floors on the main level, kitchen features granite countertops, gas cooktop, and stainless appliances. Laundry room with abundant cabinets for storage and connections for a gas or electric dryer. Oversized 2 car garage w/ ample parking. Storage building, fenced backyard, screened porch, and large patio area. Available Now! All of our rentals are non-smoking.

Directions: From 77N exit 28 take an (L) onto Catawba Ave, turn (R) onto Bethel Church Rd, turn (L) onto Sportsman Dr, turn (R) onto Lagoona Dr and the home will be on the (R).

(RLNE5626719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21028 Lagoona Drive have any available units?
21028 Lagoona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21028 Lagoona Drive have?
Some of 21028 Lagoona Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21028 Lagoona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21028 Lagoona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21028 Lagoona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21028 Lagoona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21028 Lagoona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21028 Lagoona Drive offers parking.
Does 21028 Lagoona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21028 Lagoona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21028 Lagoona Drive have a pool?
No, 21028 Lagoona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21028 Lagoona Drive have accessible units?
No, 21028 Lagoona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21028 Lagoona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21028 Lagoona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21028 Lagoona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21028 Lagoona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

