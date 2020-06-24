20441 Harbor View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

STUNNING AND GORGEOUS UNIT!! 3 Story townhome with hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Kitchen features granite counters, custom tile throughout the bathrooms and attached garage. The home features 3 BR/3.5 BA and a Bonus/Rec Room on lower level. Berber carpeting, private outside deck ideal for entertaining, fireplace in Great Room and a formal Dining Room. Community features lake access, pool and walking trails. Excellent location!! Tons of upgrades. Spacious and Open plan