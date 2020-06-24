All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 20441 Harbor View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
20441 Harbor View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20441 Harbor View Drive

20441 Harbor View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20441 Harbor View Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
STUNNING AND GORGEOUS UNIT!! 3 Story townhome with hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Kitchen features granite counters, custom tile throughout the bathrooms and attached garage. The home features 3 BR/3.5 BA and a Bonus/Rec Room on lower level. Berber carpeting, private outside deck ideal for entertaining, fireplace in Great Room and a formal Dining Room. Community features lake access, pool and walking trails. Excellent location!! Tons of upgrades. Spacious and Open plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20441 Harbor View Drive have any available units?
20441 Harbor View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20441 Harbor View Drive have?
Some of 20441 Harbor View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20441 Harbor View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20441 Harbor View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20441 Harbor View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20441 Harbor View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20441 Harbor View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20441 Harbor View Drive offers parking.
Does 20441 Harbor View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20441 Harbor View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20441 Harbor View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20441 Harbor View Drive has a pool.
Does 20441 Harbor View Drive have accessible units?
No, 20441 Harbor View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20441 Harbor View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20441 Harbor View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20441 Harbor View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20441 Harbor View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College