20113 Tailwind Lane

Amenities

You have to see this spacious, recently painted home in Sawyer's Landing with LAKE ACCESS. Downstairs boasts formal dining and formal living or den, family room, breakfast nook with bay window, granite, stainless appliances, lots of storage, huge pantry, bedroom downstairs with attached bath. There are five bedrooms upstairs with Jack & Jill bath, large laundry room (hookups). Master bedroom includes coffered ceilings and attached 5-piece bath with dual vanities and large WIC. Lots of great storage in this home. Do not miss the backyard oasis complete with expansive, refinished deck, private with lots of trees and fully fenced. Flagstone patio with brick fire pit make this the perfect place to enjoy beautiful the beautiful Cornelius weather.



Community pool is a 5 minute walk with lake access, BBQ's, first come first serve boat slips, etc. Bring your paddle board, kayak, you name it!



Utility Saver Program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door).

