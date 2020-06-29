All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

20113 Tailwind Lane

20113 Tailwind Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20113 Tailwind Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You have to see this spacious, recently painted home in Sawyer's Landing with LAKE ACCESS. Downstairs boasts formal dining and formal living or den, family room, breakfast nook with bay window, granite, stainless appliances, lots of storage, huge pantry, bedroom downstairs with attached bath. There are five bedrooms upstairs with Jack & Jill bath, large laundry room (hookups). Master bedroom includes coffered ceilings and attached 5-piece bath with dual vanities and large WIC. Lots of great storage in this home. Do not miss the backyard oasis complete with expansive, refinished deck, private with lots of trees and fully fenced. Flagstone patio with brick fire pit make this the perfect place to enjoy beautiful the beautiful Cornelius weather.

Community pool is a 5 minute walk with lake access, BBQ's, first come first serve boat slips, etc. Bring your paddle board, kayak, you name it!

Utility Saver Program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20113 Tailwind Lane have any available units?
20113 Tailwind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20113 Tailwind Lane have?
Some of 20113 Tailwind Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20113 Tailwind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20113 Tailwind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20113 Tailwind Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20113 Tailwind Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20113 Tailwind Lane offer parking?
No, 20113 Tailwind Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20113 Tailwind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20113 Tailwind Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20113 Tailwind Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20113 Tailwind Lane has a pool.
Does 20113 Tailwind Lane have accessible units?
No, 20113 Tailwind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20113 Tailwind Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20113 Tailwind Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20113 Tailwind Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20113 Tailwind Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
