Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

19750 Feriba Place

19750 Feriba Place · No Longer Available
Location

19750 Feriba Place, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful townhome in desirable Cornelius location. Upon entering, the open floorplan with living room and kitchen open to each other, offers a spacious comfortable welcome. The light wood floors paired with plenty of natural light gives the entire home a fresh clean feeling. New appliances, and internal systems allow for worry free living. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets as well as multiple storage closets throughout. The master is beautiful with a shower, garden tub and dual vanity in the attached bathroom. Outside boasts two covered patios in front and back. Large parking lot in the back and street parking in the front. Short walk to the community pool and fitness center. This is definitely a must see immediately property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19750 Feriba Place have any available units?
19750 Feriba Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19750 Feriba Place have?
Some of 19750 Feriba Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19750 Feriba Place currently offering any rent specials?
19750 Feriba Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19750 Feriba Place pet-friendly?
No, 19750 Feriba Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19750 Feriba Place offer parking?
Yes, 19750 Feriba Place offers parking.
Does 19750 Feriba Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19750 Feriba Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19750 Feriba Place have a pool?
Yes, 19750 Feriba Place has a pool.
Does 19750 Feriba Place have accessible units?
No, 19750 Feriba Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19750 Feriba Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19750 Feriba Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 19750 Feriba Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 19750 Feriba Place does not have units with air conditioning.

