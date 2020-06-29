19750 Feriba Place

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in desirable Cornelius location. Upon entering, the open floorplan with living room and kitchen open to each other, offers a spacious comfortable welcome. The light wood floors paired with plenty of natural light gives the entire home a fresh clean feeling. New appliances, and internal systems allow for worry free living. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets as well as multiple storage closets throughout. The master is beautiful with a shower, garden tub and dual vanity in the attached bathroom. Outside boasts two covered patios in front and back. Large parking lot in the back and street parking in the front. Short walk to the community pool and fitness center. This is definitely a must see immediately property!