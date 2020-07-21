All apartments in Cornelius
19730 Charles Towne Lane
19730 Charles Towne Lane

19730 Charles Towne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19730 Charles Towne Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Master bedroom main level! This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has over 3300 s.f. and is located in the desirable community of Jetton Cove in Cornelius! Gorgeous gleaming hardwood floors grace most of the main level, with the exception of the master bedroom. Entryway leads to an open foyer with a large office to the left with double glass doors and large closet. Spacious dining room with wainscoting is open to foyer on the right. Upgraded gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, gas stovetop and double ovens. Adjacent breakfast area steps out to a screened porch that overlooks a large paver patio and yard. Very pretty, very private outdoor space! The great room has soaring ceiling with skylights, and ceiling fan. Master is on main and has a master bath with separate vanities, fantastic corner bathtub and separate glass shower. Upstairs landing has a small loft area with double glass doors that leads to a den, and three additional bedrooms. Bedrooms have built-in bookcases. One bedroom has its own private bonus room attached.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19730 Charles Towne Lane have any available units?
19730 Charles Towne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19730 Charles Towne Lane have?
Some of 19730 Charles Towne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19730 Charles Towne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19730 Charles Towne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19730 Charles Towne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19730 Charles Towne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19730 Charles Towne Lane offer parking?
No, 19730 Charles Towne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19730 Charles Towne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19730 Charles Towne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19730 Charles Towne Lane have a pool?
No, 19730 Charles Towne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19730 Charles Towne Lane have accessible units?
No, 19730 Charles Towne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19730 Charles Towne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19730 Charles Towne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19730 Charles Towne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19730 Charles Towne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
