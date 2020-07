Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is an amazing home - excellent location. Convenient to everything yet in a quiet community. Stainless Steel appliances plus front load washer and dryer. Great closet space, open floor plan. Dramatic 2 Story great room! Large bedrooms - master with fireplace and huge ensuite bath. Fenced in back yard. Den on the main floor could be used as a 4th bedroom. Plus a loft for extra space! NEW CARPET!!! Don't miss out on this one. Long term or 6 month lease available. Call today!